Elections for youth, elderly and PWDs at village level begins

The process of electing representatives for older persons, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the youth at the village level has kicked off today.



The Sunrise has found that nominations of candidates has kicked off today Wednesday July 29 as indicated by EC and will go on until August Wednesday August 5, 2020.

Although EC had indicated that nominations would take place at sub county, town council and municipal headquarters, The Sunrise has found that the exercise is alive at some villages in Kampala.

At the end of the nominations exercise, the different groups will hold elections starting with older persons on August 11, followed by PWDs on August 13, and end with the youth on August 17.

EC has warned interested Ugandans that the exercise is free of charge and that no academic documents are required as long as they are members of the electoral college.

“No nomination fee and academic qualifications shall be required for nomination of candidates for Village/Cell SIGs Committees,” EC said.

If they manage to turn up, the election of the youth and the older persons could generate some heat as they quite are a number judging by their register.

According to EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya the Electoral body last year organized separate registers for the three categories hence 7 million youth last year expressed willingness to be included in the youth register, while 1.7 older persons above 60 years registered.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic EC has urged participants to observe the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures including observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of masks.

Other guidelines to govern the exercise include:

The elections shall be conducted by voters (members of the respective electoral colleges) lining behind candidates’ portraits or candidates’ symbols or candidates’ agents or the individual candidates of their choice.

