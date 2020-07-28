FDC give Lord Mayor Lukwago special welcome

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has today formally crossed over to the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) amidst pomp and fanfare at the Party’s Headquarters in Najjanankumbi.Lukwago’s defection to FDC was honoured with the presence of all the party’s top shots including former president Dr.Kizza Besigye, the Party’s National Chairman Amb.Wasswa Biriggwa, the party’s reigning president Patrick Amuriat among others.

Besides the presence of FDC’s who is who, Lukwago was given a ‘blue carpet’ reception, standing ovations as well as sufficient time to address the party faithfuls.



Lukwago’s grand entry into FDC, it has been rumoured could be aimed at easing his choice as the party’s flag bearer for president in the coming 2020 general elections.

In his speech, Lukwago paid tribute to the founders of the Democratic Party, whom he said groomed him into a successful defender of human rights and the rule of law.

But Lukwago’s defection to FDC came as no surprise to many considering his very close relationship with Besigye.

In fact Lukwago was appointed as Besigye’s vice president in the so-called People’s Government that Besigye named in the aftermath of his defeat in 20216.

