Free Total gas is a scam!

The total scam that is taking rounds on Facebook


Scammers are thinking day and night. The latest plot is targeting potentially all of us who need easy cooking energy solutions, more so gas.

Some bold scammers have advanced in their mischief by launching a website and sponsoring adverts on Facebook in the names of Total Uganda with the intention of ripping off unsuspecting people of their money.

The real Total Uganda has disowned the advert/promotion and called it a fraud, adding that they do not have any promotion about giving free gas cylinders.

In the scam, people are asked to book for a free 6kg or 13kg cylinder by sending UGX7000 or UGX8000 to Safaricom number.

The scammers have used total cylinders, logo and appealing language to lure uncritical minds into their trap by stating that if your booking Bic rejected, the money is refunded.

