Girl who has been sedating men and stealing from them nabbed

Police today arrested a woman, who has been using sedatives to sedate men before stealing their properties in Kyengera, a Township in Kampala Metropolitan area.

The suspect has been identified as Judith Atukwase alias Elizabeth Amanya.

Her arrest followed the robbery from a man, who took her home and she sedated him at night before robbing all his household items.

“The woman has been targeting men of different professions including bankers, lawyers, journalists, medics and businessmen.” Said Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango.

She admitted to carrying carried out the crime.

In her statement, Atukwase said they have a big group including women from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

Police recovered seven flat screens, woofer, bed sheets, laptops and other items from her home.

“We expect that there are very many people who were robbed by these ladies, but they are shy to report or to come out to speak about it.” Added Onyango

“We want to encourage them to come out and talk to us to enable the detectives follow up the crimes.” He urged

