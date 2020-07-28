Gov’t creates 46 new constituencies

The government of Uganda has created 31 new counties, adding them to the 15 created last week, in a move seen by some as aimed at stretching the ruling party majority in Parliament.



All the new counties have been curved from upcountry regions such as Karamoja, Bududa, Namayingo among others where the ruling party enjoys broader support.

The timing of the creation of the counties when the country is headed for general elections goes a long way in cementing the view that politics rather than service delivery is influencing the marathon atmosphere in splitting the districts.

The outcome is that most urban areas which tend to vote in favour of the opposition, are largely underrepresented compared with rural areas.

The Electoral Commission had said though that the new constituencies will not be represented in 2020, but this is yet to be confirmed.

