KCCA law enforcer fighting for life after knife attack



One KCCA law enforcement officer is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of Novik hospital in Kampala after he and a colleague were stabbed by mask hawkers in the New Taxi Park in Kampala yesterday.





A statement released by KCCA spokesperson Daniel Niweabiine, says that Lameka Mutebi is in critical condition, while the condition of his colleague identified as John Lubega, had stabilised.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, two hawkers, identified as Juma Akankwasa and Charles Nsereko are suspected to have carried out the attack. were apprehended and are now detained

“The two officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were attacked by a hawker and his colleagues,”he said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Onyango stated that according to the preliminary information, Isaac Egesa Obuli, a law enforcement officer at New Taxi Park, held a meeting to resolve dispute on management of a stage between Masaka and Ssebambule taxi operators.

He said Mr Egesa with his subordinates in company of the two wrangling groups went for a fact-finding mission on the ground where the difference were resolved amicably.

“As they were returning from the field, they heard one of the law enforcement officers behind crying for help.They found out that he had been stabbed and was on the ground as the suspect Juma Akankwasa was holding a blood stained knife,”he stated.

He added that the officers attempted to disarm him but he stabbed John Lubega, another law enforcement officer.

“In the process, law enforcers used reasonable force to subdue him and disarmed him. Another hawker Charles Nsereko wrestled officers in an attempt to block the arrest of Akankwasa though was too overpowered and arrested,”he noted.

He said the two hawkers after their arrest are currently detained at Central Police Station Kampala.

Two hawkers have been arrested and have been charged with attempted murder.

“The two officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were attacked by a hawker and his colleagues,”he said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Onyango stated that according to the preliminary information, Isaac Egesa Obuli, a law enforcement officer at New Taxi Park, held a meeting to resolve dispute on management of a stage between Masaka and Ssebambule taxi operators.

He said Mr Egesa with his subordinates in company of the two wrangling groups went for a fact-finding mission on the ground where the difference were resolved amicably.

“As they were returning from the field, they heard one of the law enforcement officers behind crying for help.They found out that he had been stabbed and was on the ground as the suspect Juma Akankwasa was holding a blood stained knife,”he stated.

He added that the officers attempted to disarm him but he stabbed John Lubega, another law enforcement officer.

“In the process, law enforcers used reasonable force to subdue him and disarmed him.Another hawker Charles Nsereko wrestled officers in an attempt to block the arrest of Akankwasa though he was too overpowered and arrested,”he noted.

He said the two hawkers after their arrest are currently detained at Central Police Station Kampala.

“The two victims are admitted at Novik Hospital on Bombo Road.Mutebi is in Intensive Care Unit while Lubega is in a stable condition,”Onyango said.

He said the statements have been recorded from witnesses, blood stained knives was recovered from the scene and have been exhibited.

He condemned attacks on law enforcement officers by errant people.

“We have increased deployment in the New Park and on the streets to deal with anyone with intention to take the law in their hands and also ensure that such acts doesn’t happen again,” he concluded.

Comments

comments