Minister lauds UPDF role during COVID

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Adolf Mwesige has commended the Uganda People’s Defense Forces UPDF for its role in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.



While opening the ministry’s two-day annual strategic planning retreat for the Financial Year 2020/21 at the ministry’s headquarters in Mbuya, Mwesige observed that without the UPDF it would not have been possible to manage the pandemic.

“Without Peace and stability, the COVID -19 would have found a fertile ground in Uganda to thrive. The current successes against the disease cannot be taken for granted and I therefore take this opportunity to thank the entire UPDF through the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi for the job well done,” said Hon Mwesige.

He also implored the UPDF leadership to stick to the key principles that the UPDF was founded on. He emphasized that discipline must remain the bedrock.

He applauded the forces for remaining a true people’s army and noted the tremendous achievements in the past months while fighting locusts, supporting disaster victims as well supporting the Uganda Police Force to enforce anti COVID19 measures.

The Minister further noted that it has always been the practice for a number of years for senior members of the Ministry of Defence and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to review performance for the previous year so as to build a consensus for the following financial year.

He thanked President Museveni for the deliberate support towards the Ministry by continually recognizing the role it plays towards keeping the country peaceful and secure.

Mwesige observed that, this year’s retreat has been organised amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic challenges,and therefore called upon participants to factor in the ongoing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines from the Ministry of Health and H.E the President into the Ministry’s priorities in the Financial Year 2020/21.

This year’s Strategic Planning Retreat is being held at the onset of the 5-year national planning framework, the third National Development Plan (NDP III).

The NDP III with the goal to have Increased Household Incomes and Improved Quality of Life, which was approved by both the Cabinet and Parliament.

The Minister called upon the senior leaders to adjust the Ministry of Defence and Veteran affairs’ plans and priorities to ensure that there is continued creation of enabling environment to support other sectors for the successful implementation of NDP III.

Therefore, this year’s strategic planning retreat is being done at a point when the national plan to help increase the household income and improve quality of life of Ugandans is at the helm of national focus.

The Minister concluded by requesting the members to observe a moment of silence in memory of the notable Generals of UPDF who passed on a few weeks ago. They include the Late Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga, Maj Gen Eric Mukasa, Brig. Gen. Victor Twesigye, and Brig. Gen. Jackson Bell Tushabe

