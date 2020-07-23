Museveni declared presidential NRM flag bearer

President Yoweri Museveni has today officially been declared the ruling NRM’s flag bearer after he sailed through the nominations process unchallenged.

NRM’s Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi declared Museveni the party’s sole candidate for the 2021 polls after Museveni’s Challenger failed to meet nomination requirements.

John Ssimbwa, the former Makindye East MP however threatene to sue the party’s Electoral body alleging that he had been shut out deliberately.

