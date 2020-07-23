Connect with us

Museveni declared presidential NRM flag bearer

News

Museveni declared presidential NRM flag bearer

Avatar
Published on
President Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has today officially been declared the ruling NRM’s flag bearer after he sailed through the nominations process unchallenged.

NRM’s Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi declared Museveni the party’s sole candidate for the 2021 polls after Museveni’s Challenger failed to meet nomination requirements.

John Ssimbwa wanted to challenge Museveni

John Ssimbwa, the former Makindye East MP however threatene to sue the party’s Electoral body alleging that he had been shut out deliberately.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top