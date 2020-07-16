Museveni rallies South Sudanese on elections

President Museveni has said that the ultimate solution for the lasted political crisis in South Sudan is free and fair elections.“I congratulate all the parties in South Sudan for signing the Peace Agreement. The real ultimate medicine for stability is elections,” President Museveni said.

Museveni made the remarks on (Tuesday) during the 37th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government Summit held online via the Zoom conferencing platform.

All parties in South Sudan, said President Museveni, should work quickly during this transitional period and organize elections so that the people of South Sudan can choose their leaders.

The Summit that was supposed to take place in Khartoum, was chaired by the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

In attendance were Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo (Somalia), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy.

The Summit discussed the South Sudan peace process and its implementation progress, plus regional updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Museveni informed his counterparts that Uganda had recently faced a couple of challenges, but which had been overcome.

He listed the locusts, rising Lake Victoria waters, floating islands, and mudslides among these challenges.

About the Covid-19 pandemic, Museveni said Uganda currently has 1,040 positive cases out of the 226,000 total tests. There have been 984 recoveries with no deaths.

He asked member states to cooperate and work together in developing a vaccine and a cure for the virus.

Some sectors of the economy like entertainment, tourism and hotels have suffered, observed President Museveni, but added that others like agriculture and industries are doing very well.

“We have a lot of food like bananas, sugar, milk etc please come take food from Uganda. It is a dilemma that some parts of Africa don’t have food and yet it is rotting here,” he said.

Sudan leader Dr Hamdok urged all IGAD member states plus regional and international partners to continue supporting South Sudan peace process.

“The process continues to yield positive responses since the signing of the revitalization peace agreement. I wish to call upon all partners to participate fully in the process,” he said.

President Salva Kiir commended the IGAD member States and other partners for standing with his country during the peace process.

President Kiir said after successfully instituting an inclusive cabinet, they have now moved focus to promoting good governance.

“I am happy to inform you that we have covered some ground and we agreed on locations of Upper Nile and Jongolei states,” President Kiir said.

President Kenyatta reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting South Sudan, while President Farmajo prayed for resilience and patience among all players.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended South Sudan’s plan to unify the army, disarm and mobilise former combatants.

The President of Djibouti H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh congratulated President Salva Kiir for his commitment on peace and political leadership.

He added that because of the significant progress made in S.Sudan, partners should continue to support the process.

The summit was attended and also addressed by partners from the African Union Commission, The United Nations, The European Union, USA, United Kingdom, China and Norway among others.

