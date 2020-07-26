Connect with us

Museveni reveals why he moved Bigirimana from OPM to Gender

President Museveni with Justice PM Pius Bigirimana (left) with an an identified person

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed why he moved Pius Bigirimana from the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister Office to the same office in the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development.

During the launch of Bigirimana’s two new books at State House Entebbe yesterday, Museveni said he moved Bigirimana to save him from people who hated his loyalty and cadreship to the NRM.

“I congratulate him on authoring these books. I commend him for wearing spectacles that are able to see the opportunities. His “I can do it” attitude is very commendable,” Museveni said adding.

The two books authored by Bigirimana were launched by Museveni are titled: “The Corona Lockdown Chronicles” and the “Abundance Mentality.” Second Edition.

Museveni praised Bigirimana saying “I also commend him for being an active civil servant and loyal cadre. Because of being active, he was fought in the Office of the Prime Minister and I moved him to Ministry of Gender where he did wonderful work.”

Bigirimana survived the infamous corruption scandal in 2012 that involved the loss of billions of tax payers’ money orchestrated by accountants led by Geoffrey Kazinda.

Bigirimana as the accounting officer reportedly raised the alarm about the abuse and distanced himself from the scandal.

