Museveni vows to deal with LDUs

President Museveni has vowed to deal with the indiscipline of Local Defence Unit (LDU) Officers who have been in the spotlight for alledged mishandling of the people and killing of innocent Ugandans in the country.





In a statement released on Tuesday, Museveni promised to support sports personalities (dead or alive), narrated how he met the late Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga and pledged to deal with LDU personnel who have put the country’s security agencies under public scrutiny.

The statement was largely about Uganda’s history but also focusing on Jimmy Kirunda, the footballer, and Rt Major- General Kasirye Ggwanga who both passed away months back.

“I actually, never heard of Kirunda until when he died. Why? It is because for 16 years, 1971-1986, we, the freedom fighters, were cut off from and we were not concentrating on the pleasure and leisure activities that were going on in Uganda.” Reads part of the statement.

Museveni said it is because for 16 years, 1971-1986,the freedom fighters were cut off from and we were not concentrating on the pleasure and leisure activities that were going on in Uganda.

“Being a footballer myself, I used to avidly follow, not only the news about football in East Africa, but I would follow up all the sports, especially, athletics,”he noted.

On the issue of the late Maj Gen Kasirye-Ggwanga,Museveni said that he read the interviews the late gave with a lot of interest and didn’t know the adventures he went through as a prisoner of war in Tanzania.

“in recent times, we have lost a number of other senior army officers: Bell, Erica Mukasa, Victor (formerly in signals) and Nkeera. Unfortunately, I did not know Nkeera personally- considering that the Army is quite large,”he noted.

“… Kasirye – Ggwanga took the patriotic act of bringing some UFM supporters to the NRA in Masaka. I was in Nairobi for the peace talks that time. We salute his contribution.” adds another part of the statement on Kasirye Ggwanga.

Museveni also urged Ugandans to maintain discipline as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“This is just to give you a bit of our history. Next time, I will deal with the indiscipline of the LDUs. “ President Museveni concluded his statement.

Comments

comments