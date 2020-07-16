Muzaata calls for a levelled political ground

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, the Director of Dawah in the Kibuli-based Muslim faction has called for a levelled ground in the forthcoming General Elections.

Muzaata who had visited Faizcafe’Bistro a pizza and fast food spot in Kyaliwajjala, said government has to provide an equitable platform to all the candidates regardless of their political affiliation.

He further cautioned the ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba,to desist from politicking and threatening the media and the opposition but work towards a harmonised ground.

Nabakooba had earlier Warned Media houses to desist from hosting a section of politicians whom she claimed misinform the public and promote hate speech.

On the Issue of the Lockdown, Muzaata called for patience mostly among the Muslims given the magnitude of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric also thanked the proprietor of Faizcafe’Bistro, Faizo Kisiki, for thinking outside the box and being innovative tasking him to create new branches for his cafe.

In his response, Mr. Kisiki said the distance isn’t a bid deal because he offers free delivery via Safeboda.

However we learnt that the proprietor is set to open a magnificent branch in the City centre.

