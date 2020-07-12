Nabakooba urges calm as gov’t works on organized return to work

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has urged members of the public not to throw away the gains recorded during the lockdown period by joining protests and self seekers who want to oppose the government directives.Minister Nabakooba specifically directed her advice towards of bodaboda riders, workers in arcades, saloons and places of worship noting that the government is soon releasing new guidelines to enable their return to work in safe conditions.

“Government has been consulting leaders from these sectors to ensure that proper safety measures are in place when operations resume,” said Nabakooba in a statement released on Sunday.

In this regard, Nabakooba appealed to the general public to remain calm and peaceful as they await the resumption of operations.

“Let us avoid being used by selfish individuals calling for demonstrations and other illegal acts,” said Nabakooba.

The Minister has however expressed concern the unfortunate cases of local leaders being involved in the sale of government masks. She urged Ugandans to be more vigilant and report any leader involved in the vice.

“All local leaders responsible for distribution of masks have been facilitated for the process and therefore are expected to do their work without charging any fee,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed that the process of returning Ugandans stranded abroad is to resume soon following decongestion of quarantine centers.

