Police installs loud speakers across Kampala to warn public of mischief like pickpockets

The loud speakers have been installed alongside CCTV cameras to give police new avenue of communicating with the public


The Uganda Police force has started mounting loud speakers on CCTV camera posts across Kampala.


In a Twitter post, Assistant Inspector General of Police Asam Kasingye, who is also the Chief political commissar of Uganda Police Force, says the police will use the added audio capability to communicate to the public.

“In addition to the visual capability of the #CCTV Cameras, the @PoliceUg has added an audial capability to this technology.

This means, the Police can communicate to you on any issue developing. Eg, they can warn you of someone pickpocketing, or a suspicious article near you,” Kasingye said.

If properly used, the loud speakers offers the public an additional supernatural sense thanks to the power of technology. This could enhance security, improve time management if integrated with traffic system.

Some people have however expressed fear that it may be abused by prejudicing people or used for political reasons.

