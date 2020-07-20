Connect with us

Private security guards rob boss of UGX100m

News

Private security guards rob boss of UGX100m

Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire

The Uganda Police Force yesterday arrested two security guards after they allegedly robbed their boss of UGX100m.

According to Luke Oweyesigire, Alex Abok and Anthony Ayor belonging to Tight Security Company Limited put their boss, a one Kunal Sethi,35, a gold dealer on gun point and made away with the cash.

The incident happened on July 9, 2020 in the boss’s premises in Kamwokya where they were guarding. The duo fled to Karamoja where an elite team of police detectives found them after 10 days of hot pursuit.

Oweyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson said the duo has been charged with offences of aggravated robbery.

“Using our technical teams and intelligence units, police were able to locate the suspects in the Karamoja region where they were arrested.The duo have been conveyed from Kabong District to Jinja Road police station in Kampala for investigations,” he said.

Oweyesigyire however, cautioned all private security companies to maintain vigilance while carrying out recruitment to avoid such vices.

“We condemn the acts of private security guards turning their guns to clients whom they are supposed to protect, we urge private companies to be very vigilant in the recruitment of their guards to ensure that people with criminal behaviours aren’t employed,” he said.

