Uganda registers 1st COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the 34 year old lady who died on Tuesday in Mbale, died of COVID-19.

This is the first Ugandan to saccumb to the COVID-19 pandemic out of more than 1000 people that have been found with the disease.



The late, whose identify is yet to be established, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 2:00am and was burried today July 23, 2020.

The ministry of health says she was burried after following SOPs on handling a victim of COVID.

However the delay between the time of her death and the burial has led some to fear that transmission of the virus might have spread unknowingly.

Confirmation of the cause of death didn’t come until a post-mortem was carried out at four laboratories that all confirmed COVID-19 as the CD cause bof death.

The deceased was a resident of Manafwa, Bubulo East, Namabya- Namunyali- Sisongofwa, in Namisindwa district.

Dr. Richard Kabanda, the Commissioner for health outreach in the ministry of health said the death is reminder that COVID-19 is a reality in Uganda.

“This is critical and an eye opener for the general public. Many people thought Uganda had no COVID or it was different from what the rest of the world is facing. But we have now seen that COVID is real, dangerous and kills. #STAYSAFEUG.

