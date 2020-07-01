Connect with us

Health

Uganda’s Covid-19 cases at 893

Ministry of health to throw another pity party

Minister Acheng

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 4 new Covid-19 cases from 2059 tests done on 30 June 2020 bringing the total confirmed cases to 893.

“of the four confirmed Ugandan cases, one is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry and 3 are contacts and alerts (2 from Kyotera and 1 from Amuru Districts) a statement from the Ministry read.

Additionally Sixteen foreign truck drivers, 11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese tested positive for Covid-19 but were not allowed into the country.

Currently the, COVID-19 Active cases on admission are 184. (162 are Ugandans,19 foreigners and 3 are refugees).

So far, COVID-19 recoveries are 837 (both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) with 0 deaths.

