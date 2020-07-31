UPC delegates conference blocked

The Court of Appeal has halted Uganda People’s Congress-UPC delegates conference scheduled for August 1, 2020, pending the disposal of an appeal challenging Jimmy Akena’s leadership as party President.The three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal issued the orders after lawyers representing the Peter Walubiri-led UPC faction that court that failure to halt the conference would cause them irreparable damage.

They argued that Akena whose leadership is being challenged would preside over the delegate’s conference, which is expected to elect the next UPC leader for a five-year term. Akena’s lawyer Joseph Kyazze didn’t object to the application.

Accordingly the Court of Appeal Judges namely Elizabeth Musoke, Christopher Izama Madrama and Irene Mulyagonja halted the delegate’s conference.

The justices also barred Akena from withdrawing any money from the party’s accounts in Orient and Housing Finance Banks pending the determination of the main appeal.

Lawyer Julius Galisonga representing the petitioners welcomed the ruling.

