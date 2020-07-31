Connect with us

UPC delegates conference blocked

News

UPC delegates conference blocked

Avatar
Published on

UPC Party President Jimmy Akena


The Court of Appeal has halted Uganda People’s Congress-UPC delegates conference scheduled for August 1, 2020, pending the disposal of an appeal challenging Jimmy Akena’s leadership as party President.

The three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal issued the orders after lawyers representing the Peter Walubiri-led UPC faction that court that failure to halt the conference would cause them irreparable damage.

They argued that Akena whose leadership is being challenged would preside over the delegate’s conference, which is expected to elect the next UPC leader for a five-year term. Akena’s lawyer Joseph Kyazze didn’t object to the application.

Accordingly the Court of Appeal Judges namely Elizabeth Musoke, Christopher Izama Madrama and Irene Mulyagonja halted the delegate’s conference.

The justices also barred Akena from withdrawing any money from the party’s accounts in Orient and Housing Finance Banks pending the determination of the main appeal.
Lawyer Julius Galisonga representing the petitioners welcomed the ruling.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top