Winnie Kiiza quits

Kasese district woman MP Winnie Kiiza has announced she will not seek re-election in the next elections.

Kiiza’s announcement has taken many by surprise given her popularity and achievements both in the district as well as in her previous position as Leader of Opposition.





Below is Kiiza’s full statement.

We have had a great run together!

Fellow Ugandans,

It has been an incredible honour and privilege to serve the people of Kasese District, first as a District Councillor representing the people of Kyondo-Kisinga sub-counties for seven years and then as Kasese District Woman Representative in the Parliament of Uganda since 2006.

Over the course of the last twenty-two years, I have been blessed with opportunities to serve my country in various leadership capacities.

Allow me thank the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) under the leadership of Dr. Kizza Besigye and then Maj.Gen.(Rtd) Mugisha Muntu for according me opportunities that highlighted my leadership qualities, including serving as the first female leader of the Opposition in the political history of Uganda.

With that being stated, I wish to inform you of my decision to not seek re-election for the Kasese District Woman Representative seat in the forthcoming general election. For a long time we have talked against overstay in power, and I think it’s the right time to take the lead.

I can only feel successful if I participate in the election of my successor so that together we can shape the destiny of our community.

I am grateful to the people of Kasese district for placing their trust in me and according me the privilege to serve them and our country at large.

I have much respect for all individuals, groups, organisations and institutions that support all my efforts, and it’s my humble prayer that you be rewarded.

In a special way, I thank my lovely husband Hon. Bwambale Yokasi Bihande, family and friends for the support all through this journey.

As I am about to take leave, I want to give you assurance that I will continue holding on to the struggle for good governance, human dignity, equality and justice.

Lastly but most importantly, I thank God, by his grace, we have been able to come this far.

Thank you!

For God and My Country.

Winnie Kiiza, MP

Kasese District.