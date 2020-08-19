Activists launch Campaign to fight Rampant corruption

A coalition of several youth activist forums have launched a campaign to tackle the rampant corruption scandals in the country dubbed “my hands are clean” through exposing the corrupt which will save tax payers’ monies.

The groups include, The Uganda poor youth movement, Sauti ya Vijana, Red Top Brigade, Youth Power Research Uganda and others.

Sempala Zahid the group Coordinator, said the youth activist forums just like the wanainchi have always been taken aback by the rampant and increasing corruption scandals where the perpetrators have seemingly avoided being brought to book by use of their connections to the respective government offices which are meant to investigate and charge them or by virtue of being powerful and untouchables.

“We would like to begin by thanking HE president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for coming up with the campaign of “Expose the corrupt”. However, as the youth activists through our various forums, it is on record that we have been at the fore front of the fight against corruption even when the corrupt officials gathered forces and fought back on several occasions to an extent of even having our members arrested, tortured and threatened on different occasions.” Sempala said.

“The first incident was when the former IGG had some of our members arrested and charged in 2018 after we pushed for the follow up and implementation of Cosase report by the Katuntu committee, second being the most recent around 13th January, 2020 when members of the Uganda poor youth movement, Red Top Brigade and the Alternative joined forces and organized a peaceful demonstration under the theme of fighting corruption, but members were arrested and charged and the matter is still in court to dates” said Sempala.

He called upon HE. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to not only come up with think tanks and campaigns in the fight against the biting vice of corruption but also to act before corruption brings our economy to its knees and also scares away investors who are currently the major pillar sustaining Uganda’s economy.

“Youth Activists through their respective forums have on several occasions written to various offices in its bid to fight corruption but even these offices have instead shouldered the corrupt officials such as the office of the Inspector General of Government and the office of the Director Public Prosecution which have the mandate to follow up whistle blowers’ complaints and petitions but the same has been in vain.”

“We on several occasions wrote about corruption scandals including but not limited to; the URA/AG 6 billion hand shake saga, the illicit acquisition of wealth by Mrs. Justine Bagyenda, the wrongful sale, abuse of office and procedure and corruption by Bank of Uganda officials while selling off several commercial banks” he said.

Sempala questioned why officials engaged in corruption scandals have not been apprehended even when they were exposed by the COSASE report

“There was galring evidence on the Bank of Uganda corrupt officials exposed by the COSASE proceedings Surprisingly, only small fish like those involved in the siphoning of monies at the different Bank of Uganda branches were arrested in a bid to divert the nation from the bigger fish who have swindled billions and billions but still moving scot free” Sempala questioned.

He warned all those who have been involved in corruption scandals and evaded Justice on notice that even when they have manoeuvred and survived being brought to book as a result of being untouchables in Uganda, they intend to invoke the avenues under the Global Magnistky Act and have financial and travel sanctions imposed on them and their families

“As it has been the case as seen most recently where 2 Judges and lawyers as well as other leaders elsewhere in Africa and the rest of the world involved in corruption and other such offences that fall within the mandate of the above Act” Sempala said

The group called on those with information, tips and evidence of corruption against unscrupulous corrupt individuals with dirty hands to come up and forward the same to then such that the can join forces and make Uganda a corrupt free zone.

“We therefore believe that if we increase the fight against the vice of corruption and further commit ourselves to the cause, our nation will be saved from wastage of Tax payers’ money and service delivery shall greatly be improved to the benefit of our nation. “ He said.

