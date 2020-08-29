Actor Boseman dies, but his private battle with cancer during draining movie roles humbles everyone

Chadwick Boseman, the American movie star who played T’Challa, the King of Wakanda in the blockbuster movie Black Panther, has died of colon cancer at the young age of 43 years.

His family announced that Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

In the post on Bossman’s twitter account, the family revealed the actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and the cancer progressed to the fourth stage in the last 4 years.

Most humbling as his family noted, is how Bossman successfully managed to do so many energy sapping roles such as, T’Chilla in Black Panther, while at the same time brave numerous surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” said the statement.

“To project such incredible power—and strength—when you are so depleted is almost unfathomable. But Boseman did it. He became a global screen icon, greeting audiences around the world, while privately fighting for his life. And make no mistake: he was every bit the movie star, possessed of an effortless charm and charisma,” said the website comicbook.com.

Chadwick’s demise has saddened many people across the globe, Oprah and Kamala Harris note here below.

