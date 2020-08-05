Actor Matovu Joy joins NUP

Legendary actor and playwright Aloysius Matovu Joy has joined the National Unity Platform (NUP).Matovu Joy, a founder member of the drama group Bakayimbira Dramactors, was unveiled by the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the Party’s Headquarters in Kamwokya.

Matovu Joy confirmed he has no intentions of contesting for any leadership position under the NUP umbrella, rather, he said he want to make his contribution using his talent as an artist and creator to mobilize support for the party.

He demonstrated his relevance by reading out a few poems he has composed praising Kyagulanyi and people power.

Matovu took swipes at the NRM government for mismanaging the country.

