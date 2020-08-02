Connect with us

Akena gets police protection at disallowed delegates conference

News

Akena gets police protection at disallowed delegates conference

Avatar
Published on

UPC Party President Jimmy Akena


The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena was on Saturday re-elected Jimmy to the same position despite a Court of Appeal ruling that had blocked the delegates conference.

Instead of enforcing a court decision, witnesses say that the police deployed heavily to ensure that the event succeeds.

Akena went through unopposed after his would-be opponents Beatrice Amara,Tom Omino and Denis Enuku failed to return nomination forms.

The UPC conference which took place at Kasangati Resort Hotel, the party’s Electoral Commission chairman, Mahmoud Kazimbiraine revealed that Akena’s success was seconded by members from across 104 districts and five cities.

“Four people picked nomination forms but out of these, only Akena returned the forms but it wasn’t enough for us to confirm him,” he said.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top