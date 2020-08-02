Akena gets police protection at disallowed delegates conference

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena was on Saturday re-elected Jimmy to the same position despite a Court of Appeal ruling that had blocked the delegates conference.

Instead of enforcing a court decision, witnesses say that the police deployed heavily to ensure that the event succeeds.

Akena went through unopposed after his would-be opponents Beatrice Amara,Tom Omino and Denis Enuku failed to return nomination forms.

The UPC conference which took place at Kasangati Resort Hotel, the party’s Electoral Commission chairman, Mahmoud Kazimbiraine revealed that Akena’s success was seconded by members from across 104 districts and five cities.

“Four people picked nomination forms but out of these, only Akena returned the forms but it wasn’t enough for us to confirm him,” he said.

