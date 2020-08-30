Aubameyang helps Arsenal beat Liverpool for the Community Shield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a powerful curling shot and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The Arsenal captain’s importance to the London club was once again put on display with yet another impressive performance.

It was the Gabon international, who scored twice in the FA Cup final as Arsenal humbled Chelsea on August 1, and the same superstar whose brace helped the Gunners beat Man City in the FA semi-final.

This time, at the same stadium, he cut inside from the left and whipped the ball into the far corner to open the scoring.

Aubameyang has scored 71 goals in 110 Arsenal appearances and no Gunners player has scored more than his five goals at Wembley.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday he was “pretty confident” the skipper will sign a new contract after a long, painful wait for supporters.

After lifting their second piece of silverware in a month, it would cap off a very pleasing summer for Arsenal if Aubameyang does eventually put pen to paper.

