Connect with us

Aubameyang helps Arsenal beat Liverpool for the Community Shield

News

Aubameyang helps Arsenal beat Liverpool for the Community Shield

Avatar
Published on

Arsenal have won two trophies in one month


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a powerful curling shot and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The Arsenal captain’s importance to the London club was once again put on display with yet another impressive performance.

It was the Gabon international, who scored twice in the FA Cup final as Arsenal humbled Chelsea on August 1, and the same superstar whose brace helped the Gunners beat Man City in the FA semi-final.

This time, at the same stadium, he cut inside from the left and whipped the ball into the far corner to open the scoring.

Aubameyang has scored 71 goals in 110 Arsenal appearances and no Gunners player has scored more than his five goals at Wembley.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday he was “pretty confident” the skipper will sign a new contract after a long, painful wait for supporters.

After lifting their second piece of silverware in a month, it would cap off a very pleasing summer for Arsenal if Aubameyang does eventually put pen to paper.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top