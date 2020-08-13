Centenary Bank Commits 10 Million UGX towards Annual Nkozi Run

Nkozi hospital has received a financial contribution of10 million shillings from Centenary bank to facilitate the construction of an Accident, Injury and Trauma centre.

This support comes through the annual Nkozi Marathon.

Handing over the cheque, Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi revealed that

the Bank has always placed priority on transforming lives of individuals in communities where it operates.

Kasi said that the Bank has set aside 1% of the previous year’s net profit to support Corporate Social Responsibility activities, which are mainly categorized in Education, Health, Church.

The Bank has so far contributed a total of 50 million shillings since the start of the fundraising in 2016 towards construction of the accident ward at Nkozi Hospital.

According to a preliminary research report by Makerere University School of Public Health released in 2019, about 9,000 people perish in road traffic accidents annually in Uganda.

Appreciating Centenary Bank for its continued support, Vicar General Msgr. Kalumba, the Vice Chairperson fundraising Committee, Nkozi Hospital said this support will go a long way in facilitating the construction of the Accident Ward.

Kalumba acknowledged that the Pandemic is here and caution must been taken, however accidents are still happening of which facilities are needed to offer the requisite medical attention to the causalities.

