Cheptegei breaks 5,000m world record

News

Cheptegei breaks 5,000m world record

Joshua cheptegei after winning the 5000m record


Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei on Friday broke a 16 year old 5000m world record at the Diamond League in Monaco, France.

The 23-year old beat Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s 12:37.35 by almost two seconds.

The phenomenal Ugandan had targeted the feat before heading to Monaco.

This is the second world record Chep is breaking in Monaco this year after he broke the 5km road world one in the same city in February.

He also broke the 10,000m world title in Doha last year.

Had it not been the Coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Cheptegei was targeting to win gold in the 10,000m race.

Cheptegei has since breaking the record, received a lot of congratulations including from president Museveni.

