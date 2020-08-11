Connect with us

Church demolition leaves community in shock

News

Church demolition leaves community in shock

Avatar
Published on


The demolition of St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba has sent shock waves across the Christian community in Uganda.

The members of the church that was established 45 years ago, weiled after they found their Church razed to the ground by court bailiffs with the help of Police officers.

The demolition came after more than a decade of ownership wrangles for the land upon which the church was erected.

According to Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the Head of the Anti Corruption office in the office of the president, KCCA Acting Director Physical Planning Ivan Katongole disregarded the government directives against evictions during COVID-19 and issued the eviction order.

Sources say the alleged owner only identified as Dodovico, a prominent businessman in Ndeeba, plans to erect a commercial building on the land.

But the thought that someone can swap a place of worship for money, has not gone down well with most people.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who was among the people who visited the scene on Monday August 10, 2020, expressed bewilderment at the destruction of the Church.

Many people have expressed shock as to why the police officers, bailiffs and KCCA officer were arrested but Dodovico remains at large.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top