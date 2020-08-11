Church demolition leaves community in shock



The demolition of St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba has sent shock waves across the Christian community in Uganda.

The members of the church that was established 45 years ago, weiled after they found their Church razed to the ground by court bailiffs with the help of Police officers.

The demolition came after more than a decade of ownership wrangles for the land upon which the church was erected.

According to Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the Head of the Anti Corruption office in the office of the president, KCCA Acting Director Physical Planning Ivan Katongole disregarded the government directives against evictions during COVID-19 and issued the eviction order.

Sources say the alleged owner only identified as Dodovico, a prominent businessman in Ndeeba, plans to erect a commercial building on the land.

But the thought that someone can swap a place of worship for money, has not gone down well with most people.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who was among the people who visited the scene on Monday August 10, 2020, expressed bewilderment at the destruction of the Church.

Many people have expressed shock as to why the police officers, bailiffs and KCCA officer were arrested but Dodovico remains at large.

