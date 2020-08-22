COVID-19 infections out of hand as new cases hit 318



A staggering 318 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the ministry of health yesterday August 21, 2020.

Although majority of the cases were prisoners from 154 prisoners were infected.

Below is the statement by the ministry of health

Today, Uganda has registered the highest number COVID-19 cases at 318 in a single day. The breakdown of the cases is as follows;

• Amuru Prisons: 154 (153 inmates, 1 prison staff)

• Contacts and Alerts (136) : Kampala -65, Kiryandongo-14, Gulu-9, Mbarara-9, Kitgum-8, Arua-8, Wakiso-7, Mbale-4, Buikwe-4, Masaka-2, Bugiri-1, Jinja-1, Luweero-1 Manafwa 1, Masindi 1, Mityana 1

• Health workers (20): Kitgum 9, Kampala 6, Arua 2, Adjumani 1, Kiryandongo 1, Luweero 1

• Truck drivers (8): Malaba 3, Busia 2, Mpondwe 1, Oraba 1, Madi Opei 1 We also recorded one (1) COVID-19 death, a 49 year old male from Mbale District, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 deaths to 20. The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is 2,166 Currently, Kampala Metropolitan Area has the highest numbers of community transmission.

A cumulative total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala since the 23rd March. Of these, 342 cases were registered within the last one week, from 15th August to 21st August 2020 including 5 COVID-19 deaths. Several institutions including; Malaysia Furnishing, Royal Pharma, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, IGG,KCCA, Toyota, NRM Secretariat, Eagle Holdings,Megha Industries, media houses (New Vision, NBS,NTV,BBS) and other private hospitals have reported clusters This highlights the need to ensure that workplaces strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures and Infection, Prevention and Control measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

