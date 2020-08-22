Covid-19: Officials of Sarang Jeil Church clash with police in korea

Jin Joong-kwon, a former professor at Dongyang University, harshly criticized the Sarang Jeil Church, which is not cooperating with the prevention of coronavirus infections.

Former professor Jin Joong-kwon said Through his Facebook page, Former professor Jin Joong-kwon on Monday said, “These (Sarang Jeil Church) are worse than Shincheonji. Compared to their recklessness, Shincheonji is more like an angel.

The Former professor Jin Joong-kwon said, “Harmful effects of the conspiracy theory of the public health centre, the claim that the believers of Sarang Jeil Church unconditionally judge positive on the test of Corona 19 appear in detail.

The health precaution is based on science, but as they keep insisting on it as political oppression or religious oppression, political and religious fanatics destroy scientific defense.”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter if they’re caught in the Corona 19 or not, but the problem is that they even carry it to other people”, “It’s an anti-social group. The government and the ruling party would say “thank you” when they have a mass in Gwanghwamun (a square). Why would they stop that?”

Jin Jung-Kwan said that the pastor (Jeon Gwang-hun) of the church has been allied with United Future Party and said “Christian anti-Communism is a deep-rooted malady of the conservative Protestant Church.

“The Satan is not in a particular place that the pastor put the health and life of his believers at such a risk for the honor of the church and himself,” he said. “We must thoroughly investigate and sternly punish those responsible” He said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Corona 19 cases from Sarang Jeil Church is increasing, but there are a number of deliberate cases of obstruction of quarantine, such as some believers refusing to investigate or fleeing and striding through the streets even after hearing they are positive on Corona 19.

It is analysed that the reason for this action among the believers are continuing is that the Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who leads the Sarang Jeil Church, and others are raising conspiracy theories.

Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon claims that he contracted Corona19 because of ‘the Virus Terror’. In addition, congregation members claim that the government is oppressing them confirming on positive on Corona Virus since they are against the president Party.

A member of pastor Jeon Kwang Hoon’s Love First Church also escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing isolation treatment. The member was revealed to have attended service at the Love First Church and was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to Paju City Office on August 18th KST, a 50-year-old Pyeongtaek resident (hereafter Mr.A), who was being quarantined at Paju Hospital, fled from the hospital on August 18th and the police have begun to track him down.

As the Corona 19 spreads around some churches, including Sarang Jeil Church, Shincheonji is waging an all-out war to wipe out its negative image.

Shinchoenji also actively promoted the fact that it is cooperating with the quarantine, saying it is replacing worship services and gatherings via online.

