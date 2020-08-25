Dodovico goes on remand

Dodoviko Mwanje, the alleged owner of the disputed land in Ndeeba, Kampala that used to hold St.Peters Church, was yesterday charged with illegal destruction of property by Makindye Court Magistrate Prossy Katushabe who remanded him to Luzira prison.

He was remanded along with 4 police officers, Rashid Agero, SP Martin Odero, SP David Epedu, Isabirye Kaloli, KCCA officer Ivan Katongole who allowed for the demolition of the Church.

Others remanded included court bailiffs.

Prosecution led by Senor state attorney Noah Kinda said Dodoviko violated the law in destroying the church.

The case is being overseen by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-corruption desk in State House who vowed that she will not rest until justice is served.

“No impunity. No corruption. May justice prevail,” Nakalema said on her twitter account.

