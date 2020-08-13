DP block join NUP

The newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) has registered its biggest achievements since it’s unveiling two weeks ago by admitting 11 MPs into its fold.

The New MPs comprise mostly members of the DP block, which includes mostly Buganda region members of DP as well as independents such Lubaga North MP Moses Kasibante.

Speaking at the ceremony during which the MPs declared their new membership to NUP, Busiro East MP Medard Lubega SSeggona also the secretary general of DP block said:

“We have built consensus among ourselves inside the DP block to actualize engagements under the people power/NUP family in a formal structured understanding that we will leave no player out.”

But the defection could be seen as move by the members of DP block to circumvent opposition from NUP by blocking the new political outfit from fronting people to stand against them in their constituencies.

NUP leaders however said the decision by the MPs is a sign that leaders are listening to what the PEOPLE on ground are saying.

“We are coming together from all formations to rebuild our country,” said NUP.

The declaration of allegiance for NUP by the 11 MPs means that the new party now has 16 MPs in Parliament effectively making NUP the third biggest party after NRM and FDC.

Comments

comments