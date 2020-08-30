EC to draw new constituency boundaries from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

The Electoral Commission has announced that between August 31 and September 4, 2020, its officials, working with stakeholders will be on ground to set the boundaries of the newly created electoral areas.

This comes in the wake of the creation of 47 new constituencies for directly elected MPs by Parliament on July 31, 2020 as well as the creation of 180 Town Councils and Sub Counties.

Following the Parliamentary decision, the number of directly elected MPs increased to 353 and the overall number of MPs to 497, including Women MPs, as well as those from electoral colleges of the youth, workers, Persons with disabilities, the army and the elderly.

A statement signed by the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama said: “The activities will involve conducting consultative meetings with stakeholders in each district to confirm Administrative Units that constitute the Counties, City Divisions and Municipalities and defining boundaries of these units.

EC adds that during the same period, its officials and stakeholders will conduct the demarcation of Local Government Electoral Areas and Re-organisation of Polling Stations in affected Parishes/Wards in 180, newly-created Town Councils and Sub Counties which are located in various parts of the country, and were created after the general demarcation and re-organisation exercises which were conducted in September 2019.

“This will form the primary data for the demarcation of the three hundred and fifty-three (353) Parliamentary Constituencies,” said the electoral body.

EC says that the demarcation of Local Government Electoral Areas will also enable it to ‘clearly define and advise Political Parties and Organisations and other stakeholders on the areas of representation for Directly Elected Councilors and Women Councilors in the affected Town Councils and Sub Counties.’

The Commission has appealed to all stakeholders to actively participate as required, and in accordance with the guidelines for the activities.

