News

Education launches digital learning innovation

In a bid to promote the digital approach to learning, the Ministry of Education and Sports in collaboration with War Child Holland has launched a digital learning innovation branded “Can’t Wait To Learn”.

The program,centred on improving literacy and numeracy skills for children, uses the gaming approach to learning. “These educational games allow all children to learn at their own pace,” Ministry of Education officials said.

The approach is tailored towards the objectives of the National Curriculum Development Centre so the latter approved the innovation due to the fact that it is fit for use in lower Primary (P1-P3), a stage where foundational skills in learning is generated.

The innovation that has been implemented in refugee hosting districts and has registered great impact, was piloted in Nalongo Primary School with a view of scaling up to the rest of the country.

During the launch the launch of the innovation on Wednesday in Kampala, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Alex Kakooza cautioned the stakeholders involved to play their roles effectively so as to assess the effectiveness of the approach before it is scaled up.

He further revealed that the Ministry through the Department of Teacher Instructor Education and Training(TIET) will also integrate this approach into the teacher training framework so that the teachers are equipped and well prepared to support learners using this innovation.

He said this innovation is one of the many,that are partaking in closing the education gap through technology.

