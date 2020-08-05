Gov’t masks arrive in K’la, Wakiso. Finally

The distribution of government masks has finally kicked off in Kampala Metropolitan area, Wakiso and Mukono districts.This comes after nearly a two months delay since the government promised to deliver the items as must-haves for whoever goes into public places.

In villages surrounding Kajjansi, Kitende and Bweya, village leaders used public address systems locally known as village radios to mobilize people to collect the face coverings.

The ministry of health which procured the masks says some 5,225,854 face masks have been delivered to Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso and Mukono Districts.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng had indicated that the process of distribution of the facemasks should have taken place last weekend.

However, this did not happen after the authorities in the aforementioned districts requested for more time to systematically plan on delivering the masks to the residents.

To-date, the Ministry of Health has distributed 13,455,657 face masks to 30 districts across the country.

The following districts have so far received face masks; Amuru, Kyotera, Buikwe, Arua, Adjumani, Isingiro, Rakai, Busia, Moyo, Tororo, Gulu, Hoima, Ntungamo, Kakumiro, Masaka, Kumi, Moroto, Lira, Mbarara, Yumbe, Soroti, Kamuli, Kassanda, Omoro, Jinja, Kiruhura, Kabale, Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso and Mukono.

Some of the recipients of the masks however expressed disappointment at the poor quality of the masks.

One woman who declined to reveal her identity said the cloth masks are too small, and others were poorly finished.

