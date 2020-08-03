Gov’t to use force on masks directive

Following the increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the past few days, the government has revealed plans to use force to achieve compliance in observing the president’s directive of wearing of masks in public places.Information, ICT and National Guidance Minister Judith Nabakooba revealed that the government is soon embarking on enforcing mandatory wearing of masks across the country as part of the preventive measures of the pandemic.Experts from the Ministry of Health last week asked the government to exact pressure to ensure compliance among members o the public.

“Soon government will start enforcing the wearing of masks and there will be no tolerance to excuses of not having one,” said Nabakooba.

This comes after over 18 million people have been proved to have contracted the virus globally since its breakout in 2019.

While addressing the media over the weekend, Nabakooba further urged Ugandans not to backtrack on the standard operating procedures citing that they risk going back into lockdown.

“let’s people wear masks at all times specially in congested places and maintain social distancing where possible,” she said.

As of now, Uganda has so far confirmed 1,195 cases of corona virus, of these,1070 are recoveries and 5 deaths.

