Huge overhaul  at Barca  following European humiliation against Bayern Munich

Agencies & Our Reporter. Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal is reportedly going to be one of the first to experience the harsh realities of the club’s much needed revamp.

Reports in Spain claim Abidal will be sacked imminently from his role at the top table, as Barca try to pick up the pieces following another Champions League embarrassment.

The La Liga giants were soundly beaten in Lisbon on Friday night, as a ruthless Bayern Munich side hit eight goals in a relentless onslaught.

Spanish publication Sport have outlined the next steps that will be taken by club president Josep Bartomeu, which includes the sacking of both Abidal and first team manager Quique Setien.

It is reported that Abdial will be following Setien out of the door due to his support of the manager, who was now overseen Barca’s worst ever European defeat.

Barcelona produced an abysmal performance in Lisbon as they were humiliated by the Bundesliga champions, conceding eight goals in a match for the first time since an 8-0 defeat to Sevilla in April 1946.

There was already pressure on Barcelona coach Quique Setien heading into Friday’s game, and that will have increased exponentially following the devastating result.

Agencies & Our Reporter.

Comments

comments