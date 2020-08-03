Connect with us

News

Indian woman is 5th to die of COVID

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fifth person has died in Uganda due to COVID-19.

The ministry says the victim is a 46-year-old woman of Indian origin, a resident of Kibuli, a Kampala city suburb, who had been admitted at Kibuli Muslim hospital in Kampala.

The ministry addsa that the deceased had asthma and diabetes for a period of 10 years.

“Further investigations revealed that she was diabetic and off medication and had a history of asthma for 10 years, both diabetes and asthma are risk factors for COVID-19,” revealed the ministry in a statement.

The deceased was on August 2 2020 admitted to Kibuli Muslim Hospital with signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 where she was referred to Mulago National Referral hospital.

Meanwhile, the country has also registered 13 new COVID-19 cases from samples tested on August 2, 2020 bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 1,195.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

