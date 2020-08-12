Connect with us

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP

News

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP

US Democratic Party presidential ticket has Biden, left and Harris


Joe Biden, the former US Vice President and now the presumptive Democratic Party’s choice in the coming elections has ended months of anxiety by picking Senator Kamala Harris his running-mate.

Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage will be the first black woman and Asian American in the role.

Analysts say Harris’s name had become an obvious choice ever since Biden announced he would pick a woman as his running-mate.

This is so largely due to her profile as a senator, a long-standing public servant when she served as California’s Attorney General but also as an advocate of police reform in the aftermath of the George Floyd’s death that has triggered massive protests condemning wrong policing methods.

Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.

The Democrat was born in Oakland, California, to two immigrant parents: an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father.

Harris will debate Mr Trump’s running mate, Vice-President Mike Pence, on October 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Only two other women have been nominated as vice-presidential candidates – Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984. Neither made it to the White House.

