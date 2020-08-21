Kadaga hits back at Nankabirwa

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has hit back at her opponents in the ruling NRM party whom she said used state apparatus to threaten her supporters.

In a thank you message to her supporters posted on her twitter account, Kadaga pointed out the ruling NRM party’s Chief Whip as the mastermind of her opposition for the CEC position:

She said: “Am exceedingly grateful to the NRM members countrywide who campaigned and voted for me despite harassment and blackmail by state agencies.

“Am particularly proud of the ministers and members of parliament who stood by me amidst threats by Ruth Nankabirwa”

Kadaga yesterday managed to retain her Central Executive Committee (CEC) seat for first female national vice chairman of the ruling party’s highest policy organ despite open opposition from Nankabirwa,” said Kadaga.

It is also believed that Namuganza’s candidature received backing not only- from Nankabirwa, who is the ruling party’s chief whip, but also from other senior members of president Museveni’s government.

The apparent hostility between Kadaga and Nankabirwa is a sign of a bigger ahead especially as Kadaga tries to the speakership, something that is considered untenable by the top bras in the ruling party.

