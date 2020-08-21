Connect with us

News

Kadaga overcomes Namuganza challenge

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

The most hotly contested race in the first major event of the 2020 elections season has ended in favour of Speaker of Parliament of Uganda Rebecca Kadaga.

Kadaga, who is also the woman MP for Kamuli, had to dig deep and canvass as hard as possible to beat Persis Namuganza, the State Minister for lands, for the 2nd National Vice Chairman Female in the NRM Central Executive Committee of the ruling party.

Kadaga polled 6776 votes against Namuganza’s 3882.

Although president Museveni avoided to show sides in the race, his apostles including the Chief Whip Rose Nankabirwa, worked hard to prop up Namuganza and decampaign Kadaga.

After securing the CEC seat, Kadaga now faces two more battles, regaining her Kamuli district seat as well as the Speakers job for which she has expressed willingness to contest.

The other hot contest in the NRM CEC elections was between incumbent Capt. Mike Mukula and Sanjay Tana for the e Eastern region vice president.

The northern region vice chairman slot was easiky taken by Deputy speaker Jacob Olanyah who overcame Sam Engola with over 7400 votes against Engola’s 1660.

The CEC slot for the central region vice chairman was taken by Godfrey Kiwanda who beat Moses Kalangwa.

The vice chairman for greater Kampala was won by Singh Katongole, who beat ex-boxer Geoffrey Nyakaana and Salim Uhuru.

The western region CEC vice chairman slot goes to Chris Baryomunsi who handily beat incumbent Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza by garnering 5,947 votes against Kyaligonza’s 2,550.

