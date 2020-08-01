Karemire replaced with Byekwaso as Defence spokesperson

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) parliamentary representative Brig Gen. Flavia Byekwaso has been appointed as the new defense spokesperson.Brig. Gen. Richard Karemire who has been the army spokesperson, has been posted to the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat in Arusha Tanzania, as the new Defence Liaison Officer.

In a communication via his Twitter account, the outgoing Spokesperson Gen. Richard Karemire confirmed the news and welcomed his successor.

“Please join me to welcome Hon Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the defense spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty.I have been assigned to EAC secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer, I look forward to working on integration as the solution to our strategic Security,” he said.

