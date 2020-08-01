Kassiano Wadri defects to ANT

Arya Municipality Member of Parliament Kassiano Wadri has joined the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) led by Gen. Mugisha Muntu.Wadri was unveiled yesterday by the ANT leadership at the party headquarters in Kampala along with two other upcoming politicians from West Nile and Western Uganda.

Wadri, who was a vocal member of the Forum for Democratic Change had fallen out with FDC since the 2016 elections. But thanks to the powerful wave of the People Power pressure group, he won the 2018 by election to fill the late Ibrahim Abiriga’s seat.

By refusing to continue with People Power, some could see this as a loss on the side of the newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Following his arrest and treason charge in the aftermath of the bloody Arua events that involved the death by shooting of some of Kyagulanyi’s supporters, it was rumoured that Kassiano met with President Museveni with the view to amending ties.

But Arua being a battleground for both NRM and the opposition, Wadri perhaps saw it better to find another alliance than stick with People Power that enraged Museveni.

ANT leadership on the other hand have described Wadri as one of their founding members and one they have always worked with.

The party wrote on its facebook page hailing the arrival of Wadri.

They said:”What a way to conclude the month! We are extremely delighted to welcome Eng. Frank Ndyamureeba Mukunzi and Mr. Chris Charles Oyua (Also our MP flag bearer in Madi-Okolo constituency) to the Alliance family.

“In a special, we wish to OFFICIALLY welcome Hon. Kassiano Ezati Wadri (MP Arua Municipality) who at the same time played a crucial role in founding this Party. He participated in most of the consultation meetings that culminated into ANT.”

Comments

comments