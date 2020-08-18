Kigongo set to reclaim NRM’s no. 2 seat

The long-serving first Vice Chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo is breathing with some relief after another opponent for his job, pulled out after talks with President Museveni.

President Museveni confirmed the withdrawal of Hakeem Asiimwe Lukenge after a meeting with him on Monday. Museveni also shared pictures of him with Lukenge after the meeting.

“After meeting Hakeem Lukenge this evening,he has agreed to withdraw his candidature for the NRM first national vice chairperson, I commend him for putting the party ahead of personal interests,” tweeted Museveni.

The move comes after Kigongo’s potentially biggest opponent, the outspoken Capt. Francis Babu pulled out of the race for the second most powerful job in the party.

Kigongo’s only remaining opponent Kefa Mafumo, a presidential aide in charge of young people in the office of the president, has come under criticism for using State House resouces to contest for the position.

Lukenge’s withdrawal comes ahead of the official opening of the NRM’s delegates conference on Thursday by president Yoweri Museveni.

Today, the ruling party has started the process of choosing its new leaders. The exercise is however being overshadowed by the surge in coronavirus especially in Kampala, as seen from remarks by the president and some of his ministers.

Comments

comments