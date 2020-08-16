Connect with us

Man. City edged out of Champions league by underdogs Lyon

Sterling’s atrocious miss had a huge effect on the mental state of his colleagues


Pep Guadiola’s dream and perhaps greatest ambition of landing the Champions league trophy for Manchester City have once again evaporated at the hands of the underdogs Lyon.

The French side through Mousa Dembelle’s second half double inflicted a painful 3-1 defeat to an overconfident Man City in yet another night of despair for big clubs in the Portuguese city of Lisbon.

City started as big favourites but were put to the sword by a fiercely determined Lyon in a game that swung on controversy and uncharacteristic errors in the closing stages.

Lyon were ahead in the 24th minute with a Maxwel Cornet’s finish.

Pundits have blamed Pep’s three-man central defence strategy for creating confusion and lack of creativity that saw them fail to score a goal until the 69th minute through Kevin de Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling’s horrendous miss in front of an open net was instantly punished through a Mousa Dembelle double in the last 11 minutes of the game.

Lyon deserve respect after they eliminated Juventus.

City and Guardiola have suffered Champions League disappointment before but this may hurt more than any other.

This is the first time that Pep has failed to win any silverware since coming to the Etihad in 2015.

