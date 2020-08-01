MP Mwiru to bring Constitutional Amendment on gov’t jobs

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, has granted Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru leave of Parliament to introduce a Constitutional Amendment Bill seeking to provide for a mechanism for addressing regional imbalances in recruitment, appointment and promotion of persons in public offices.

Mwiru says the amendment shall specifically seek to amend chapter four of the Constitution which provides for the protection and promotion of fundamental and other human rights and freedoms by inserting a new article that provides for affirmative action to promote equitable distribution of employment opportunities for any office in the public service based on the regions of Uganda.

The proposals comes amidst public concern and debate about of favouritism in favour of westerners in the appointment of staff in Ministries, government departments and agencies.

Only recently, the comedy group Bizonto spent three days in Police detention for allegedly promoting tribalism when they produced a saterical skit showing that the most influential government jobs are occupied by people from Western Uganda.

Mwiru suggests that the Equal Opportunities Commission should be required to submit annual reports to Parliament on the progress made by the State for the purpose of effecting the new Article.

Meanwhile, the Bill also seeks to establish an election petitions tribunal to hear and determine any question of the validity of election or vacation of office of Members of Parliament, the Speaker or Deputy Speaker and other matters.

The tribunal he says should be appointed by the Chief Justice from among Judges of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and Judges of the High Court.

It mandates the Tribunal to hear and determine whether a person has been validly elected an MP or as Speaker or Deputy Speaker and it’s decision shall be final and not subject to any appeal.