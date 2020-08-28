Connect with us

MP orders assault of UMEME contractor

MP Tayebwa is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

The Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North, Mitooma district, Thomas Tayebwa, is facing charges of assault after he allegedly instructed his staff to cane a Umeme contractor whom he found at his contraction site along Busabala road, near Kampala.

Umeme’s spokesperson Peter Kauju confirmed that the matter has been reported to police.

Tayebwa’s violations came into the limelight after an unidentified person captured the incident on video and shared it on Twitter.

The video has attracted widespread condemnation with many saying the lawmaker not only broke the law but also set a wrong example.

The hazy video shows someone reported to be Tayebwa ordering another person, who is reportedly his driver to cane the Umeme contractor.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Umeme contractor had disconnected an illegal electricity connection at the site.

In a statement that was issued today by Umeme, Kauju said: “Umeme strongly condemns acts of human rights violations. The incident bus being investigated and Umeme will provide the necessary support to authoritiesin this matter.

The Sunrise has tried in vain to reach the MP to comment on the allegations as he was unavailable on his known telephone.

