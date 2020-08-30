MP Tayebwa apologizes to man he flogged

Ruhinda North Member of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has moved fast to minimize the political and legal fallout that would arise from a recent incident in which he was recorded ordering the flogging a Umeme contractor.

In a post on his Twitter account, Tayebwa says he held talks with Bony Bukenya, the man he ordered to be lashed.

In another joint statement by the two parties, Tayebwa apologized to Bukenya and the entire nation.

He said: “Fellow Ugandans, over the last few days my staff and I have been struggling with an unfortunate incident that happened at our construction site in Busabala.

“We have since reached out to the victim and expressed our sincere apologies. Together we have held. several reconciliatory meetings with all affected parties and reached an amicable settlement.

We wish to apologize to the nation for the unfortunate incident” signed Thomas Tayebwa.

On his part, Bony Bukenya said:

“This is to confirm that I had a meeting with Hon. Tayebwa who has apologized to me and my family over the matter, that I believe was a case of poor judgement on his part.

We have talked at length and I have agreed to withdraw all the charges against him.”

Comments

comments