Museveni vows to rebuild Ndeeba church

News

President Museveni addressing a crowd that gathered around the demolished St. Peter’s church in Ndeeba. Museveni however discouraged gatherings and urged people to keep social distance


President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to rebuild the demolished St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba on the same piece of land.

Museveni made the pledge while visiting the site yesterday.

He said: “I am going to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Luwalira, and engage all parties involved in this conflict to find a lasting solution. The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war.

The crowd that defied the social distancing directives to listen to Museveni


Museveni expressed sadness at the incident and promised that all those who were involved will be punished.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished.”

Museveni’s vow came amid reports that three police officers and seven court bailiffs who were arrested in the aftermath of the demolition, have been remanded to prison.

Earlier on Gen. Salim Saleh met with Church of Uganda clergy and pledged some UGX60bn as a government support towards boosting the farming among the clergymen.

