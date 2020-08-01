Nakulabye resident is 4th person to die from COVID-19

The ministry of health has confirmed the death of a 61-year old woman from Nakulabye, in Kampala due to COVID-19.The unidentified woman passed away yesterday July 31, at Mulago National Referral Hospital where she had been referred to by Mengo hospital.

In a statement, the ministry says: “The deceased is a 61-year old Ugandan female, a resident of Kiyimbi, Nakulabye, Kampala. She had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include cough, fever, chest pain, difficulty in breathing.

She sought treatment from Mengo hospital on Wednesday 29, July 2020 but Mengo referred her to Mulago on Thursday 30, where her samples were taken. Unfortunately she passed away yesterday July 31, 2020. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

This is the fourth death due to COVID-19 that Uganda has recorded since it registered her first positive case of the pandemic in March 2020.

The ministry also registered 22 new cases of COVID-19 with majority of the positive cases (10) being returnees, 9 from Saudi Arabia and one from Kenya.

Six of the confirmed cases were Kenyan truck drivers and were blocked from entering Uganda.

