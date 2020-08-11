Connect with us

Officers involve in Ndeeba church demolition arrested

The officers were taken to Let. Col. Edith Nakalema’s office. She said president Museveni was briefed about the demolition and directed her to take action

Kampala Metropolitan Police has arrested Police Officers who were involved in the demolition of St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba on Monday.

St. Peter’s Church of Uganda, Ndeeba, was demolished disregarding government directives that stopped all evictions during this covid 19 period.

These include, DPC Katwe, SP Epedu David ,OC Station Ndeeba Police Station, ASP Mugira Yeko Kato,Field Force Unit (FFU) Commander KMP/South Region, ASP Isabirye Kaloli.

“They are being charged with neglect of duty.We want to warn the general public who are planning to evict people during this period of covid19 that they risk being arrested and charged in courts of law if they go ahead with their intentions,” Patrick Onyango,Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said in a statement.

Onyango said the force is currently investigating circumstances under which the church was demolished.

He said Katwe Police Station got information of the demolition at 0100 hours and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Police were not informed about the eviction and demolition as the practice is.the team found people demolishing the said church and arrested 11 suspects,”said Onyango.

Onyango also named bailifs who carried out the eviction as Kawooya Mohammad, Bbosa Muniru, Kiberu Amza, Mutebi Abbasi, Bulega Ali, Matovu Simon ,Kalika Ali, Mujuzi Andrew, Ssekito Badru, Isirinya John and Maruti Bashir.

He said they are currently detained at Katwe Police Station to help with investigations.

“The suspects are charged with malicious damage to properties.Police impounded two motor vehicles that was recovered from the scene and these are Reg. No. UAY 796N canta white loaded with metals,UBG 682Q Tractor/ Engineering plant (excavator),”he added.

